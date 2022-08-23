The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson Has Sweet Reaction to Cooper Family Reunion

Watch : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

Taking fans of The O.C. right back where we started from.

Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan and Melinda Clarke served up a sweet dose of nostalgia when the onscreen family reunited at a recent event in Charleston, S.C.

On Aug. 22, Clarke, who played the sneak and sassy Julie Cooper on the teen drama, shared a smiling selfie alongside her on-screen daughter and husband.

"SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Warmed my heart to see these two."

Mischa responded by commenting, "Aww family photo, so good to catch up with you," while Tate echoed the sentiment, writing, "So great to see you all y'all."

Rachel Bilson also excitedly weighed in on the epic moment between her former co-stars, commenting, "And that's the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces."

The actress famously played Summer Roberts—the best friend of Barton's Marissa Cooper—on The O.C. from 2003 to 2007.