Netflix’s Bling Ring Docuseries: Get a First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

The real story of the Bling Ring is expected to be crazier than any movie.
The salacious true account of the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009 will be documented in Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering Sept. 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.
The story was later turned into a 2013 feature film by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga.
"First there was the reality series, then a Hollywood movie. But the truth has never been told… until now," the streamer said. "10 years after the notorious events, the culprits have done their jail time and are ready to tell the real story of the outrageous heists that gripped the nation. This series will also reveal how celebrity obsession and the rise of social media played an integral part in their motivations and serve as a cautionary tale to today's teenagers."
The series will feature interviews with Alexis Haines (formerly Neiers) and Nick Norgo (formerly Prugo), who were both convicted for their roles in the heists.
For Alexis, who also appeared on E!'s Pretty Wild in 2010, it's a chance to tell her side of the story.
"I am so happy that a documentary has finally been made," she exclusively told E! News. "The director, Miles [Blayden-Ryall], did a great job at illuminating the nuance and complexities of the Bling Ring case as a whole. I'm excited for people to hear the truth about what actually went down."
Ultimately, Alexis—who said she was only present for the burglary of Orlando Bloom's home in July 2009—pleaded no contest in May 2010 to residential burglary and was sentenced to six months in county jail, a two-year suspended sentence and three years of probation, as well as ordered to pay restitution to Bloom. She ended up spending 30 days in jail.
Nick pled guilty two counts of residential burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison and was released after a year for good behavior and time served.
Over the course of their nearly year-long spree, members of the Bling Ring burglarized the homes of the pop culture elite, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Brian Austin Green. In total, they stole more than $3 million in cash, clothes, jewelry and other personal items.
Audrina Patridge, whose Hollywood Hills home was burglarized in February 2009, was also interviewed for the docuseries.
All three episodes of The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist premiere Sept. 21 on Netflix.