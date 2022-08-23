Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She’s Pregnant After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kelly Kay has shared some touching news in the wake of her loss.

Kelly, who is the girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, announced that she is expecting his child after the 22-year-old passed away from an accidental fall in July. In honor of the news, she took to Instagram to pen a message to her late partner.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she wrote on Aug. 22. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

She continued her thoughts by reflecting on her future as a mother. "Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," Kelly wrote. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me."

She added, "I love you forever, both of you."

Kelly shared photos of herself with a sonogram and a message that read, "I'll be your legacy. I'll be your voice. You live on in me. So I've made the choice. To honour your life. By living again. I love you. I miss you. I'll see you again."