Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant appeared in court alongside daughter Natalia Bryant and singer Ciara. Learn about their united front amid Vanessa’s lawsuit over the unauthorized photos of the 2020 helicopter crash.

By Alli Rosenbloom, Kelly Gilmore Aug 23, 2022 12:03 AMTags
LegalCiaraKobe BryantCelebritiesVanessa Bryant
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County

This mother-daughter duo is standing together.

Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues.

On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa shares with her late husband Kobe Bryant. Singer Ciara, who is close friends with the Bryants, also joined them at the trial, where E! News was present, with all three of the women wearing black attire.

Their presence in the courtroom comes 12 days after Vanessa's trial against Los Angeles County officially began. Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County after firefighters and sheriff's deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the life of her husband Kobe and her daughter Gianna Bryant, 13.

The first witness to take the stand in the Aug. 22 court proceedings was William Jaeger, who oversaw the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Internal Affairs investigation into the photos.

photos
Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

An eyewitness tells E! News that Natalia was listening intently during the court session as she sat with Ciara in the front row of the defendant section. "She and Ciara turned their heads to look over to the monitor to view the exhibits being displayed," the eyewitness says. "Natalia held herself together in court."

According to the eyewitness, after the first break of the day was called, Vanessa and Natalia joined hands as they walked out of the courtroom together.

The eyewitness added, "It seemed like Ciara and Natalia being in court brought some comfort to Vanessa."

BACKGRID

While Vanessa is seeking damages for emotional distress over the unauthorized pictures, Los Angeles County argues Vanessa's lawsuit is without legal merit, according to the Aug. 3 defendants' trial brief obtained by E! News.

During the trial's opening statements on Aug. 10, an attorney representing Los Angeles County said it was "essential" that officers take photos for the investigation.

