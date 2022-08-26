Lil Nas X’s Style Evolution Is a Masterclass in Bright and Bold Fashion

From wearing bondage-inspired accessories to wearing bedazzled suit dresses, Lil Nas X has always pushed the fashion boundaries. Take a look for yourself!

By Alyssa Morin Aug 26, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Watch: Lil Nas X Gives Empowering Message to Fans at MTV VMAs

When it comes to fashion, Lil Nas X isn't afraid to steal the show.

Ever since the musician rose to fame after releasing the chart-topping "Old Town Road" remix with Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2019, he has never shied away from wearing electrifying outfits. In fact, Lil Nas X's western-inspired style kickstarted the cowboy craze two years ago. The star's looks were anything but basic, as he'd mix bondage-like harnesses and mesh tops with rhinestone-studded cowboy hats and boots.

As the rapper's music evolved into more risqué territory, so did his fashion.

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the 23-year-old turned heads in a suit-dress hybrid. The lavender Versace design featured a sparkly off-shoulder blazer top with a floor-length train paired with bedazzled pants.

With this year's MTV Video Music Awards slated to air on Aug. 28, it's only a matter of days before Lil Nas X will wow the crowd once again. (He earned seven nominations and is expected to perform "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow.)

"I'm trying to—no, I will build myself up as a superstar," Lil Nas X told The Guardian in April 2020, "and fashion will be a big part of that."

So far, the "Panini" rapper has been true to his word! Keep scrolling to relive his best red carpet looks below.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Amazing Armor

Lil Nas X sleighed his performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball.

Araya Doheny/WireImage
Baring Abs in Balmain

This look by the French luxury fashion house for the 2021 Variety Hitmakers brunch was magnifique. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Fierce Feather Detailing

Lil Nas X wore a bright yellow Gucci suit with fun feather sleeves to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's annual Art + Film gala, presented by the fashion house.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
All About the Accessories

The dog-shaped shoulder bag and epic shoes really completed his incredible Thom Browne ensemble for the 2021 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, where Lil Nas X received the Music Innovator honor.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Versace for the VMAs

Lil Nas X donned a luxurious all-lavender look for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Fantastic Floral Prints

Roses are red, violets are blue, we loved the Richard Quinn suit Lil Nas X wore to the 2021 BET Awards, and many fans did too!

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
2 Terrific Looks

What's better than one red carpet look? How about two! Before stepping out in his floral suit, Lil Nas X hit the BET Awards red carpet in an incredible Andrea Grossi gown.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
A True Style Transformation

Speaking of wardrobe changes, Lil Nas X wore not one, not two but three Versace looks to the 2021 Met Gala, dropping his cape to reveal a gold suit of armor and then a sparkly catsuit.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Snake-Print Suit

While Lil Nas X took home four trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, he deserved another accolade for this green Gucci suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pink Perfection

One of Lil Nas X's most high-fashion moments look to date has to be his jaw-dropping pink Versace number from the 2020 Grammys complete with sexy harnesses, belts and tons of gold studs.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cool Cowboy

The rapper went true county (with a hint of latex) in all black outfit for the 2019 CMA Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed
Bold & Bright

The superstar's colorful, holographic performance look by Krone was outta this world.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Neon Dream

Lil Nas X looked cooler than cool in this bright chartreuse ensemble during a radio interview in New York.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange You Glad

The young star gave us '90s vibes in this orange printed top and coordinating pants.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
No Shirt, No Problem

The Grammy winner ditched the shirt and wore a cutting-edge blue cowboy suit that featured animal print and floral details, topping the look with a white hat and matching boots.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lime Time

Lil Nas X arrived to the 2019 AMAs in a futuristic lime green outfit and coordinating shoes.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Rawr

The "Old Town Road" artist looked straight off the runway in this fierce animal print suit.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Blue Man

Lil Nas X sported a sheer shirt under a blue suit for GQ's 2019 Men of the Year party.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Stunning in Silver

For the 2019 MTV VMAs, the rapper dazzled in a sparkly silver suit and lacy white shirt.

