See All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Day

Jennifer Lopez's stylist Rob Zangardi just dropped a "photo dump" from the singer's wedding celebration with Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga. Take a look at the behind-the-scenes pics.

It looks like guests lived it up during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent wedding celebration.

On Aug. 20, the couple exchanged vows again in second wedding ceremony held at Ben's estate in Savannah, Ga. Featuring an all-white dress code and a star-studded guest list, the lavish bash came more than a month after the "Marry Me" singer and the Tender Bar actor legally tied the knot in Las Vegas.

An eyewitness told E! News that their latest nuptials was "very romantic and classic," with "a lot of tears of joy and laughter" from family and friends who attended the festivities.

"At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water," the onlooker said. "They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away."

And though though Jennifer has yet to post any pictures from the wedding on her social media account, her stylist Rob Zangardi appeared to have a blast during the weekend-long affair in a "photo dump" he shared on Aug. 22. Alongside candid snaps taken throughout the town, he shared a play on Camila Cabello's song "Havana" by wrote on Instagram, "Savanah [sic] Ooh na-na."

Looking Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

So, what did the wedding weekend entail? As seen in Rob's post, Jennifer's glam squad was on hand to fête the bride and groom. Meanwhile, guests were treated to gift bags decorated with J.Lo and Ben's initials.

Scroll on for a behind-the-scenes look of the celebration.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Jennifer Lopez's stylist Rob Zangardi shared a "photo dump" from the singer's wedding celebration with Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga. In one photo, J.Lo's glam squad—which includes Rob, makeup artist Mary Phillips, hair guru Chris Appleton, manicurist Tom Bachik and stylist Mariel Haenn—was seen hanging out together.

Instagram
Wedding Shoes

The wedding had an all-white dress code, so there were lots of choices for the bride in terms of footwear.

Instagram
Bennifer Forever

Guests like Rob were gifted with a goodie bag monogrammed with the Jennifer and Ben's first initials.

Instagram
Furry Friend

Jennifer's goldendoodle Tyson made an appearance at the wedding festivities. 

Instagram
Comfy Spot

A source previously told E! News that Jennifer and Ben had "booked out scores of rooms at the best hotels in Savannah to use" for their wedding guests.

Instagram
Preach!

During the wedding weekend, Rob also paid a visit to the famed Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in town.

Instagram
Take Me to Church

The visit included a tour of the church's interior.

Instagram
Let the Light Shine In

A photo from the inside showed all the intricate designs that decorated the walls.

