How Michael Bublé Promises to Share the Love During His "Baby Making Tour"

Watch : Michael Buble Lights Up Over His "BABY-MAKING TOUR"

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Date night has never sounded so right.

Summer may be coming to an end, but Michael Bublé is just beginning to spark the fire as he brings the heat to a concert venue near you. In fact, he's quick to call his latest round of shows a "baby making tour."

"Me and the band, all our job is to put a little bit of air into the tires, that's it," he exclusively shared with E! News. "And then you go home and you're riding the bikes all night long…We've been apart for all this time during COVID. And now we get to be smushed into a room together singing and dancing and laughing and crying. This is like going to a wedding. Somebody's getting laid for sure."