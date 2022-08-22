House of the Dragon Stars Reveals What It's Really Like Riding Those Dragons

House of the Dragon already has us wanting to fly through these episodes.
That's mainly thanks to the scene-stealing dragons at the heart of the Game of Thrones prequel series. However, as the House of the Dragon stars told E! News' While You Were Streaming, the mythical monsters weren't as magical as they appeared on-screen during the Aug. 21 premiere on HBO.
"It's a machine and it's moving about, and you have to move like you're on a motor bike which I've never done before," Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, exclusively shared. "You're strapped in a harness and there's wind in your face. It's just quite weird, but it was also quite lovely."
Realizing that she may've spoiled the illusion for views, Eve quipped, "Spoiler alert. It's not a real dragon." But rest assured, Eve assured us that the fake dragon "feels quite alive."
We've got to say they look alive too!
Eve's House Of Dragons co-star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, expressed a similar sentiment, calling the filming experience "cool," adding, "It's a good laugh.'
But not all of the cast members loved bringing the mystical creatures to life. Milly Alcock, who plays the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, admitted that filming the dragons sequences wasn't her "favorite thing" on set, but ultimately found the experience "a memorable one."
Graham McTavish, who plays Ser Harrold Westerling, joked that the creatures were quite the handful: "I hadn't had much experience with dragons. There's so many more of them on this, all competing for attention. Very demanding. Oh little divas, just because they can breathe fire."
You know what they say, never work with kids, animals or—dragons.
House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.