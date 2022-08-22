The Glee Project Contestants Detail Stressful Experience on Reality Show

Watch : "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond

The Glee Project wasn't as glee-ful as you might've thought.

Former contestants on the Oxygen reality series detailed their experiences in a new interview, sharing that the Glee Project, which saw people compete for a role on Ryan Murphy's hit show Glee, wasn't the Hollywood introduction that they had hoped for. Chief among their complaints were the living conditions, especially during the debut season.

"We stayed in a Jewish summer camp," season one contestant Cameron Mitchell told Insider Aug. 22. "We slept in retrofitted bunk bedrooms that didn't have AC. Fans had to be brought in."

Added season one runner-up Lindsay Pearce, "The first thing they told us when we got there was to watch out for ticks. Our outhouse bathrooms didn't have roofs."

The Glee Project executive producer Shauna Minoprio admitted the living situation was less than ideal, but added, "It was the only location we'd come across that worked for our budget and timing."