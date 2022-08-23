Craig Conover's Wedding Vision Will Have You Rooting for a Paige DeSorbo Engagement

Craig Conover is not going to lie: Wedding planning isn't exactly his expertise.
But during a recent episode of Southern Charm, the Bravo star celebrated the nuptials of Shep Rose and Patricia Altschul's dogs with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo by his side. The ceremony got Craig thinking about what his special day could look like as his relationship with the Summer House star continues to grow.
"Paige's vision is completely different than mine," Craig exclusively shared with E! News. "The reason I ended up moving to the Bahamas for that year or two was because of a wedding I went to in Abaco and when you got to the wedding, everyone was barefoot…It was just so laid back and everyone spent a week there."
Sounds great, right? For better or worse, Craig knows his girlfriend wouldn't love the idea.
"I don't think Paige wants a beach wedding, but she's OK with it being like a four-to-five day experience," he shared. "I think her vision is somewhere in Italy."
While the Bravo star admits his ideas don't line up with Paige's just yet, it won't stop him from sharing his dream celebration. Spoiler alert: We kind of hope this party happens.
"I want to have a big welcome crab feast when everyone gets there, and then I want to have the rehearsal dinner on Thursday, a party Friday and the wedding Saturday and a brunch Sunday," he explained. "But you know, I am just a boy that has never really looked into all of this."
Instead, Craig continues to stay focused on growing Sewing Down South. After expanding into HomeGoods stores across the country this summer, the sewing and southern lifestyle brand is now launching the Coconut Collection from RumHaven available online starting Aug. 23.
"Sewing Down South has always been about making your home feel like you're on vacation and building your haven there," Craig said. "RumHaven was doing the exact same thing. They wanted to create a drink that transported you right to the islands and that's what this does."
Perhaps Craig will need a glass of RumHaven after celebrating all he has accomplished ever since Southern Charm premiered back in 2014.
"The last year, I've grown up more I think than I ever have," he said. "For the first time ever, I went from being just the fun boyfriend to being able to be the father of someone's child or a good husband…I'm so much happier in this kind of adult form."
Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
