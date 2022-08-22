Nicola Peltz Spices Up Her Street Style by Channeling Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest look is Posh approved.
The Transformers: Age Of Extinction actress recently looked like the spitting image of her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. On Aug. 21, Nicola showcased her effortlessly sophisticated style as she and husband Brooklyn Beckham grabbed lunch in Beverly Hills at the hot spot Avra.
For their lunch date, the 27-year-old dressed in a sleek black fitted top paired with a vibrant green pencil skirt, chunky sandal platforms and a thick headband that covered the top half of her slick-straight hair. And considering Nicola recently went back to her brunette roots, the similarities between her and Victoria were uncanny.
Nicola's hair accessory and timeless top were specifically reminiscent of Victoria's signature fashion from 2008. At the time, the former Spice Girls member adored styling her clothes with bold and glitzy headbands.
While attending Roberto Cavalli's 2008/2009 runway during Milan Fashion Week, Victoria stunned in an all-black ensemble and matching thick headband. The look could've easily been mistaken for Nicola's recent get-up.
Victoria, who now runs a clothing and beauty empire, has certainly cemented herself as a style icon over the years.
However, fashion has appeared to be a haute topic for Nicola and her mother-in-law.
Last month, the Bates Motel actress addressed rumors that she and Victoria were feuding ahead of her and Brooklyn's wedding in April 2022.
According to Nicola, she believed the speculation came from the fact that she didn't wear a wedding design from the 48-year-old fashion label. Instead, Nicola opted for a custom Valentino Couture gown.
"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," she told Variety for its 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue, published. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."
Brooklyn, 23, chimed in, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."
Days later, the photographer made it known that his parents are his and Nicola's biggest supporters, revealing to E! News' Daily Pop the sweet marriage advice Victoria and David Beckham shared with them.
"Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working," he said. "Just try and have fun."