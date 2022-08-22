Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Teases Where He Wants to Take His Business Next

The Oppenheim Group reign won't let up.
After the powerful real estate brokerage—which is famously featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset—made a move south to Newport Beach for the upcoming spin-off Selling the OC, eager minds couldn't help but wonder: where to next?
Well, it turns out Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim already has plans to expand to south of the border, exclusively telling E! News, "I'm looking into Cabo San Lucas in Mexico."
Jason might have even bigger goals for the future, but don't think his priorities aren't in the present.
Selling the OC, which premieres Aug. 24 and follows an entire new group of eager real estate agents, and the brokerage's newfound footprint in the area has Jason splitting his time.
"I'm still working out of the LA office more than I am the OC office," he revealed, "but I bought a house down in Newport Beach and I'm finding myself down there more."
While we certainly won't be surprised if some drama eventually arises between the Selling Sunset O.G.'s and the OC newbies, Jason has grown to love his newfound southern California two-step.
"I wouldn't say one's better than the other, but the O.C. and L.A. are the two best places in America to live," Jason argued. "I literally like both. I don't even want to choose one. They're both so amazing and so different."
We need to ask him how he deals with the traffic, but that's for another day.
While Jason flirts with Mexico, Selling Sunset fans won't have to wait very long to leave the Hollywood Hills behind.
"We can only follow what Jason sells, but he's got a lot more listings than he's ever had before," creator Adam DiVello told E! News in July. "Not only in California but around the country. So we're going to have a few trips on our slate."
Consider our bags packed!
Selling the OC premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix. All five seasons of Selling Sunset are currently available to stream.