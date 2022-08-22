Exclusive

Why Southern Charm's Craig Conover Was "Surprised" Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Broke Up

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's split took their Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover by surprise, he exclusively told E! News. Find out why below.

By Allison Crist Aug 22, 2022 9:34 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesCelebritiesSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Craig Conover Shares Thoughts on Shep & Taylor Split

Craig Conover is giving his take on the breakup heard 'round the world Charleston.

Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green split in late July after two years together, shocking not just fans of the Bravo series—especially since Shep had recently speculated about potentially marrying Taylor—but also their co-stars. 

As Craig exclusively told E! News on Aug. 22, "I was surprised because they had worked through so much in the past, so I think at the reunion, it'll start to kind of come out what led to their breakup."

Sharing that while he didn't see the former couple's relationship as traditional per se—noting that "they just did things different,"—Craig never saw the split coming.

"I didn't think that this would be a real breakup," Craig said. "I thought that they would get through it like they have in the past. So the fact that this has gone on as long as it has and has gotten as serious as it has, yeah, it was a surprise to me."

photos
A Comprehensive Summer House, Southern Charm & Kristin Cavallari Crossover Timeline

Craig's thoughts come a little over a week after Taylor opened up about the breakup on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked her if there was one particular incident that led to her and Shep going their separate ways, she responded, "No. What's being portrayed is not the stick that broke the camel's back."

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Taylor didn't go into detail, but she did tell Andy she'd "have to assume" Shep wasn't entirely faithful to her throughout their relationship (not counting the kissing incident he already admitted to in 2021). 

Craig has voiced his own suspicions about Shep's alleged infidelity on Southern Charm, but on WWHL, Taylor claimed he "embellishes the truth a lot." 

Regardless, one thing's for sure: Southern Charm's season eight reunion is shaping up to be a good one.

Catch new episodes of the series Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

See Sarah Hyland’s 2 Wedding Dresses in Stunning Pics With Wells Adams

2

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

3

RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

4

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

5

Natalia Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial on Kobe Bryant Photos

Latest News

Natalia Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial on Kobe Bryant Photos

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

US Open Tennis Packing Guide: Stadium-Approved Items to Beat the Heat

RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

Exclusive

House of the Dragon Stars Reveal Dragon Riding Details

The Glee Project Contestants Detail Stressful Experience On Set

Draper James Flash Sale: Get a $150 Jacket for $39 & More Deals