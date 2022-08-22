Why Southern Charm's Craig Conover Was "Surprised" Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Broke Up

Watch : Craig Conover Shares Thoughts on Shep & Taylor Split

Craig Conover is giving his take on the breakup heard 'round the world Charleston.

Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green split in late July after two years together, shocking not just fans of the Bravo series—especially since Shep had recently speculated about potentially marrying Taylor—but also their co-stars.

As Craig exclusively told E! News on Aug. 22, "I was surprised because they had worked through so much in the past, so I think at the reunion, it'll start to kind of come out what led to their breakup."

Sharing that while he didn't see the former couple's relationship as traditional per se—noting that "they just did things different,"—Craig never saw the split coming.

"I didn't think that this would be a real breakup," Craig said. "I thought that they would get through it like they have in the past. So the fact that this has gone on as long as it has and has gotten as serious as it has, yeah, it was a surprise to me."