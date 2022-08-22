Why Southern Charm's Craig Conover Was "Surprised" Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Broke Up

Craig Conover is giving his take on the breakup heard 'round
the world Charleston.
Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green split in late July after two years together, shocking not just fans of the Bravo series—especially since Shep had recently speculated about potentially marrying Taylor—but also their co-stars.
As Craig exclusively told E! News on Aug. 22, "I was surprised because they had worked through so much in the past, so I think at the reunion, it'll start to kind of come out what led to their breakup."
Sharing that while he didn't see the former couple's relationship as traditional per se—noting that "they just did things different,"—Craig never saw the split coming.
"I didn't think that this would be a real breakup," Craig said. "I thought that they would get through it like they have in the past. So the fact that this has gone on as long as it has and has gotten as serious as it has, yeah, it was a surprise to me."
Craig's thoughts come a little over a week after Taylor opened up about the breakup on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked her if there was one particular incident that led to her and Shep going their separate ways, she responded, "No. What's being portrayed is not the stick that broke the camel's back."
Taylor didn't go into detail, but she did tell Andy she'd "have to assume" Shep wasn't entirely faithful to her throughout their relationship (not counting the kissing incident he already admitted to in 2021).
Craig has voiced his own suspicions about Shep's alleged infidelity on Southern Charm, but on WWHL, Taylor claimed he "embellishes the truth a lot."
Regardless, one thing's for sure: Southern Charm's season eight reunion is shaping up to be a good one.
Catch new episodes of the series Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
