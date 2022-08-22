Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Nearly two weeks after Anne Heche died, details about where the actress will be buried have emerged. Find out more below.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 22, 2022 9:34 PMTags
Anne HecheCelebrities
Watch: Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche will soon be laid to rest.

According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the Donnie Brasco actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18, and her final place of burial has been listed as the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif. Details on when she will be buried have not been shared.

On Aug. 5, Anne, 53, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The actress was reportedly driving her Mini Cooper at a high speed when it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A week later, on Aug. 12, the Men in Trees actress—who was an organ donor—was declared legally dead in the state of California, but remained on life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation time to find recipients for her organs.

That same day, Anne's rep released a statement on her passing.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told E! News. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Trending Stories

1

See Sarah Hyland’s 2 Wedding Dresses in Stunning Pics With Wells Adams

2

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

3

RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

On Aug. 14, the Six Days, Seven Nights actress was taken off life support as organ recipients had been identified.

Following her passing, officials determined Anne's cause of death to be from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from her car accident, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, which were reviewed by E! News. The coroner's office also said that other "significant conditions" contributed to her death as well, including a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

Trending Stories

1

See Sarah Hyland’s 2 Wedding Dresses in Stunning Pics With Wells Adams

2

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

3

RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

4

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

5

Natalia Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial on Kobe Bryant Photos

Latest News

Natalia Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial on Kobe Bryant Photos

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

US Open Tennis Packing Guide: Stadium-Approved Items to Beat the Heat

RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

Exclusive

House of the Dragon Stars Reveal Dragon Riding Details

The Glee Project Contestants Detail Stressful Experience On Set

Draper James Flash Sale: Get a $150 Jacket for $39 & More Deals