Milo Ventimiglia Is a Suave Con Man in New TV Role

Milo Ventimiglia is about to steal our hearts once again.

The This Is Us star is set to lead The Company You Keep, a new ABC drama. In the new series, Ventimiglia will play con man Charlie alongside Catherine Haena Kim, who stars as Emma, an undercover CIA officer. And lucky for you, we have a first look at Ventimiglia's new role below.

The recently-released snap shows Ventimiglia ditching Jack Pearson's signature flannel for a James Bond-esque tuxedo. And, if we're being honest, he's never looked better.

So, what else do we know about The Company You Keep? According to Deadline, a "night of passion" leads Charlie and Emma to fall in love, but they're also unwittingly working to foil each other professionally.

"Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good," the show's description reads, "while Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand—forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

Based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, The Company You Keep also includes William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.