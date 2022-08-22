Milo Ventimiglia Is a Sauvé Con Man in New TV Role

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is heading up a new ABC drama, called The Company You Keep. See his new daring role below.

By Charlotte Walsh Aug 22, 2022 9:30 PMTags
TVABCCelebritiesThis Is UsMilo Ventimiglia
Watch: Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Tease "Unforgettable" Episode

Milo Ventimiglia is about to steal our hearts once again. 

The This Is Us star is set to lead The Company You Keep, a new ABC drama. In the new series, Ventimiglia will play con man Charlie alongside Catherine Haena Kim, who stars as Emma, an undercover CIA officer. And lucky for you, we have a first look at Ventimiglia's new role below.

The recently-released snap shows Ventimiglia ditching Jack Pearson's signature flannel for a James Bond-esque tuxedo. And, if we're being honest, he's never looked better.

So, what else do we know about The Company You Keep? According to Deadline, a "night of passion" leads Charlie and Emma to fall in love, but they're also unwittingly working to foil each other professionally.

"Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good," the show's description reads, "while Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand—forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

Based on the Korean series My Fellow CitizensThe Company You Keep also includes William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Ventimiglia is set to executive produce the series, which he'll collaborate on with his This Is Us producer Julia Cohen.

The Company You Keep marks Ventimiglia's first acting role since the May 2022 finale of This Is Us. Ventimiglia played the charming family patriarch Jack Pearson alongside Mandy Moore, playing wife Rebecca. 

Trending Stories

1

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

2

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

On the finale red carpet, Ventimiglia told E! News' Daily Pop that he'll miss his co-star Moore the most. 

"There's so much truth to her performance, day in and day out," he said. "I never felt like Mandy and I were performing. We were just existing as Rebecca and Jack, able to grow within this marriage of who these two people were."

Fans of Ventimiglia will also get to see the actor in the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselIn season four, Ventimiglia guest starred as a mysterious man who strikes up a conversation with Rachel Brosnahan's Midge in Central Park. In May, Maisel show runner Daniel Palladino told TVLine that viewers will "see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to 'Milo and Rachel.'"

The Company You Keep will premiere midseason on ABC in 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

2

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

4

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

5

Love Island U.K. Host Announces She's Exiting the Series

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green's Split "Surprised" Craig Conover

Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Your First Look at Milo Ventimiglia's Sauvé New Role

Exclusive

House of the Dragon Stars Tease "Dread"-Filled Finale

Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Pack on PDA During Vacation in Hawaii

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpse Into Family's Italian Vacation