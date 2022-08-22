Milo Ventimiglia Is a Sauvé Con Man in New TV Role

Milo Ventimiglia is about to steal our hearts once again.
The This Is Us star is set to lead The Company You Keep, a new ABC drama. In the new series, Ventimiglia will play con man Charlie alongside Catherine Haena Kim, who stars as Emma, an undercover CIA officer. And lucky for you, we have a first look at Ventimiglia's new role below.
The recently-released snap shows Ventimiglia ditching Jack Pearson's signature flannel for a James Bond-esque tuxedo. And, if we're being honest, he's never looked better.
So, what else do we know about The Company You Keep? According to Deadline, a "night of passion" leads Charlie and Emma to fall in love, but they're also unwittingly working to foil each other professionally.
"Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good," the show's description reads, "while Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand—forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."
Based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, The Company You Keep also includes William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.
Ventimiglia is set to executive produce the series, which he'll collaborate on with his This Is Us producer Julia Cohen.
The Company You Keep marks Ventimiglia's first acting role since the May 2022 finale of This Is Us. Ventimiglia played the charming family patriarch Jack Pearson alongside Mandy Moore, playing wife Rebecca.
On the finale red carpet, Ventimiglia told E! News' Daily Pop that he'll miss his co-star Moore the most.
"There's so much truth to her performance, day in and day out," he said. "I never felt like Mandy and I were performing. We were just existing as Rebecca and Jack, able to grow within this marriage of who these two people were."
Fans of Ventimiglia will also get to see the actor in the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In season four, Ventimiglia guest starred as a mysterious man who strikes up a conversation with Rachel Brosnahan's Midge in Central Park. In May, Maisel show runner Daniel Palladino told TVLine that viewers will "see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to 'Milo and Rachel.'"
The Company You Keep will premiere midseason on ABC in 2023.