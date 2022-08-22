Exclusive

House of the Dragon Stars Tease Why The Season One Finale Filled Them With “Dread”

In exclusive conversations with E! News, the House of the Dragon cast reacted to the season one finale—and why fans should brace for mayhem.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 22, 2022 9:29 PMTags
TVExclusivesGame Of ThronesCelebrities
House of the Dragon just premiered—but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead.

The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series finally made its fiery debut on Aug. 21 and, according to the cast, it's all building to one dramatic climax.

"I can't believe it! I can't believe it!" Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, exclusively told E! News While You Were Streaming about reading the finale script for the first time. "You can't, you can't!"

It sounds like they did.

"Dread, dread, dread. I think dread," Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower said. "Dread, dread, immediate dread. And also excitement."

Sounds like our experience of watching the premiere episode!

For Milly Alcock, who plays Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, reading the finale script helped her understand what a big role she had decided to take on.

"I literally just cried. I didn't realize how invested Rhaenyra was going to be in the story when I auditioned," the actress revealed. "I did two self-tapes and I got a call a week later. Little old me, on the other side of the planet literally living in my mom's attic, washing dishes in a restaurant. Then I read it and was like, ‘Oh my god, what is going on?' So yeah, I just cried."

Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole, approached the end with a more practical mindset—and one that will make fans very excited.

"I'll say it's very well set up if there was ever a second season," he said. "The first season is very well set up. They've left the door open."

While a second season has not been confirmed, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal recently teased that plans are firmly in place.

"I think we have a good plan for season two, if HBO is willing and eager to continue telling the story with us," Condal told Collider Aug. 21. "There is really 300 years of Targaryen history to explore, and there are many stories within there that are really fascinating."

HBO Max

House of the Dragon—which also stars Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith and Sonoya Mizunotakes place hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones when House Targaryen ruled over Westeros.

Gear up for an epic finale when House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

