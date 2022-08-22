House of the Dragon Stars Tease Why The Season One Finale Filled Them With “Dread”

Watch : House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

House of the Dragon just premiered—but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead.

The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series finally made its fiery debut on Aug. 21 and, according to the cast, it's all building to one dramatic climax.

"I can't believe it! I can't believe it!" Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, exclusively told E! News While You Were Streaming about reading the finale script for the first time. "You can't, you can't!"

It sounds like they did.

"Dread, dread, dread. I think dread," Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower said. "Dread, dread, immediate dread. And also excitement."

Sounds like our experience of watching the premiere episode!

For Milly Alcock, who plays Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, reading the finale script helped her understand what a big role she had decided to take on.

"I literally just cried. I didn't realize how invested Rhaenyra was going to be in the story when I auditioned," the actress revealed. "I did two self-tapes and I got a call a week later. Little old me, on the other side of the planet literally living in my mom's attic, washing dishes in a restaurant. Then I read it and was like, ‘Oh my god, what is going on?' So yeah, I just cried."