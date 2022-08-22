Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance

Harry Styles' personal life isn't up for public consumption.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer recently opened up keeping his romantic relationships private and why he's decided to keep his sexuality to himself.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he explained in an interview with Rolling Stone as the magazine's newest global cover star. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

Specifically, Harry—who has been dating Olivia Wilde for more than a year—doesn't believe he owes anyone an explanation when it comes to the rampant speculation surrounding his sexual identity.

"Sometimes people say, ‘You've only publicly been with women,' and I don't think I've publicly been with anyone," he said. "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."