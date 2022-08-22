Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Pack on PDA During Vacation in Hawaii

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are enjoying some fun in the sun.
The talk show host, 69, posted a picture from her trip to Hawaii with her rocker husband, 73, to Instagram Aug. 21, sharing a sweet snap of them kissing in the pool.
Just a few days ago, Sharon uploaded a video from their getaway, capturing a sunset and writing, "Aloha ahiahi." And it looks like they're not the only ones on the getaway. Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart have also shared a few photos of their family in Hawaii.
The couple welcomed their first child together, baby Maple, last month and Jack shares three daughters daughters—Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4—with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.
In addition, Kelly Osbourne and her love Sid Wilson, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted in some vacation photos taken by her BFF Daniel Nguyen.
The trip comes a month and a half after Ozzy and Sharon celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
"2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy," she wrote in a July 4 Instagram post. "We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy."
They were certainly by each other's sides in June, when Ozzy had what Sharon described as a "very major operation." She explained on an episode of the U.K. series The Talk that the procedure was "really going to determine the rest of his life." Ozzy confirmed he was "home from the hospital and recuperating comfortably" after two days.
Neither Ozzy nor Sharon have publicly shared the reason for his operation. However, the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness said in a May interview with Classic Rock that he was "waiting on some more surgery" on his neck (Ozzy suffered injuries from an ATV accident in 2003 and also had surgery on his neck after a fall in 2019.)
"I can't walk properly these days," Ozzy told the outlet at the time. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."
Over the past few years, Ozzy has been focusing on his health—including his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, which he announced in 2019. But recently, he's been returning to the spotlight, appearing at Comic-Con in July and performing at Commonwealth Games closing ceremonies earlier this month.
"They asked us six months ago and Ozzy couldn't possibly have done it until after his last operation," Sharon said on a recent episode of The Talk. "And they saw Ozzy was at Comic-Con and they said, 'All right, come on. Get him over.' And we're like, 'All right.' And literally it was six days from their phone call to getting him there and it was just incredible."
Now, it's time for them to kick back and relax in the Aloha state.