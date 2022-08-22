Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Pack on PDA During Vacation in Hawaii

Watch : Ozzy Osbourne vs. Bon Jovi Cover Band FINAL Battle

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are enjoying some fun in the sun.

The talk show host, 69, posted a picture from her trip to Hawaii with her rocker husband, 73, to Instagram Aug. 21, sharing a sweet snap of them kissing in the pool.

Just a few days ago, Sharon uploaded a video from their getaway, capturing a sunset and writing, "Aloha ahiahi." And it looks like they're not the only ones on the getaway. Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart have also shared a few photos of their family in Hawaii.

The couple welcomed their first child together, baby Maple, last month and Jack shares three daughters daughters—Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4—with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

In addition, Kelly Osbourne and her love Sid Wilson, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted in some vacation photos taken by her BFF Daniel Nguyen.

The trip comes a month and a half after Ozzy and Sharon celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

"2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy," she wrote in a July 4 Instagram post. "We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy."