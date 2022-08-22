Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpse Into Family's Italian Vacation

Ciao, bella!
Chrissy Teigen is enjoying an Italian vacation with her family (plus one on the way) and shared new pics from her trip that are too adorable to bear. Taking to her Instagram on Aug. 22, the Cravings author posted a carousel full of pics her and her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, whom she shares with husband John Legend.
Captioning her post with a simple pink heart, snaps shows Chrissy and her daughter posing for a pic while Luna rests her head on her growing belly.
The post also includes a short video of her and Luna enjoying a dreamy boat ride as Chrissy sings along to Ariana Grande's song "goodnight n go."
And because there's no such thing as two many baby bump pics, Chrissy also shared a mirror selfie of her wearing a bright orange bikini as well as one of her lying out by the pool.
In another post from her trip, the mom shared a snap of Miles asleep while on a boat. She captioned the Aug. 21 post, "sleep king."
Earlier this month, Chrissy and John announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby nearly two years after they suffered a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Chrissy wrote on Aug. 3, before alluding to her IVF process. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
Chrissy admitted that she had been a bit worried to share the exciting news with the rest of the world.
"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce; but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she explained. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."