Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

Ariana Grande is showcasing her natural curls from side to side.

It might be easy to forget that the pop star doesn't have slick straight hair considering she's known for rocking a high pony with long straightened ends. However, Ariana skipped her signature style for the launch of her new body care collection.

Taking to Instagram Reels on Aug. 21, the "positions" singer not only showed a rare glimpse of her natural curls but her flawless skin in the makeup-free video.

At the start of the video, her hair was pinned up with a few curly strands peeking out and framing her bare face. Another shot captured Ari sitting in a white tub with her back turned against the camera, as she brushed her fingers through her wet strands and lifted it up into a pony.

The spa-like beauty campaign video perfectly complemented the star's new body care line, in which she teased the four God Is A Woman products: a body scrub soufflé, a body oil, a hand and body cream and a travel-sized version of the fragrance.