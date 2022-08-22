NBC Correspondent Morgan Radford Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband David Williams

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses TODAY After Oversleeping

Breaking news: Morgan Radford is going to be a mom!

The NBC News correspondent and NBC News NOW anchor is expecting her first child with husband David Williams. She announced the big news on the August 22 episode of Today.

"It's such a new experience," she told Today's Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. And with any new experiences comes a fair amount of new nerves, as she added, "I haven't bought anything, I don't know the gender, I haven't quite read all the books, and by all, I mean any. So, I'll take all the tips."

Dreyer—who shares sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and almost 11-month-old Russell with husband Brian Fichera—assured her colleague that she has nothing to worry about when it comes to parenting, saying, "You can certainly read the books, but a week after that baby is born, you will be a true expert. So, just know that you will know what to do."