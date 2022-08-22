NBC Correspondent Morgan Radford Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband David Williams

NBC News' Morgan Radford has exciting news to report, as she announced on August 22 that she is expecting her first child with husband David Williams. See the sweet moment.

Breaking news: Morgan Radford is going to be a mom!

The NBC News correspondent and NBC News NOW anchor is expecting her first child with husband David Williams. She announced the big news on the August 22 episode of Today.

"It's such a new experience," she told Today's Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. And with any new experiences comes a fair amount of new nerves, as she added, "I haven't bought anything, I don't know the gender, I haven't quite read all the books, and by all, I mean any. So, I'll take all the tips."

Dreyer—who shares sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and almost 11-month-old Russell with husband Brian Fichera—assured her colleague that she has nothing to worry about when it comes to parenting, saying, "You can certainly read the books, but a week after that baby is born, you will be a true expert. So, just know that you will know what to do."

Radford—who also shared videos with Today of herself telling Williams and their parents about her pregnancy—previously chatted with the NBC morning show about her fertility journey and decision to freeze her eggs in April 2018, nearly four years before she and her husband tied the knot in January 2022.

"I did that right when we started dating, so that was an independent decision," the 34-year-old said on August 22. "And while I didn't use the eggs—this was sort of a beautiful surprise—I still am so happy that I did it because for my own peace of mind and for my own physical and emotional health, to just know that I planned for a possibility in the future feels really good."

Check out her sweet announcement above.

