From Beekeeping to Scuba Diving: All the Royally Sweet Details of George, Charlotte and Louis’ New School

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are about to be the new kids in school!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children are gearing up to start at a new school as the family moves to Windsor, per a press release shared with E! News. Starting in September, the trio will be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire.

And it appears Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will have all the facilities they need to expand their education.

So, what exactly does the institution have to offer? According to its website, Lambrook School is equipped with a 25 meter swimming pool, a performing arts center, a nine-hole golf course and even an area for the students to become one with nature.

The estate has its own orchard with chickens, rabbits, pigs, lambs who visit the property and bees for beekeeping. According to Lambrook School, the animal interaction aims to "equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry."