From Beekeeping to Scuba Diving: All the Royally Sweet Details of George, Charlotte and Louis’ New School

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are about to be the new kids in school!
Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children are gearing up to start at a new school as the family moves to Windsor, per a press release shared with E! News. Starting in September, the trio will be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire.
And it appears Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will have all the facilities they need to expand their education.
So, what exactly does the institution have to offer? According to its website, Lambrook School is equipped with a 25 meter swimming pool, a performing arts center, a nine-hole golf course and even an area for the students to become one with nature.
The estate has its own orchard with chickens, rabbits, pigs, lambs who visit the property and bees for beekeeping. According to Lambrook School, the animal interaction aims to "equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry."
But the activities don't stop there. After all, the school sits on 52 acres of lush green land. Plus, students have the opportunity to engage in scuba diving, film making, fencing and much more.
Prior to becoming students of Lambrook School, George and Charlotte have been enrolled st Thomas's Battersea Prep School since 2017 and 2019, respectively.
Amid their move, the principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, Ben Thomas, shared in a statement, "We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond."
By the sounds of it, it seems the royal family has found a wonderful place to continue their success.