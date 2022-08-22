From Beekeeping to Scuba Diving: All the Royally Sweet Details of George, Charlotte and Louis’ New School

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are soon-to-be students at Lambrook School in Berkshire. Learn about the campus, which features its own orchard and a golf course.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 22, 2022 8:27 PMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Prince George Flashes Big Smile in 9th Birthday Portrait

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are about to be the new kids in school!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children are gearing up to start at a new school as the family moves to Windsor, per a press release shared with E! News. Starting in September, the trio will be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire.

And it appears Prince George, 9,  Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will have all the facilities they need to expand their education.

So, what exactly does the institution have to offer? According to its website, Lambrook School is equipped with a 25 meter swimming pool, a performing arts center, a nine-hole golf course and even an area for the students to become one with nature.

The estate has its own orchard with chickens, rabbits, pigs, lambs who visit the property and bees for beekeeping. According to Lambrook School, the animal interaction aims to "equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry."

photos
Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

But the activities don't stop there. After all, the school sits on 52 acres of lush green land. Plus, students have the opportunity to engage in scuba diving, film making, fencing and much more.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

2

Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

Prior to becoming students of Lambrook School, George and Charlotte have been enrolled st Thomas's Battersea Prep School since 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Amid their move, the principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, Ben Thomas, shared in a statement, "We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond."

By the sounds of it, it seems the royal family has found a wonderful place to continue their success.

Trending Stories

1

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

2

Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

4

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

5

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpse Into Family's Italian Vacation

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green's Split "Surprised" Craig Conover

Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Your First Look at Milo Ventimiglia's Sauvé New Role

Exclusive

House of the Dragon Stars Tease "Dread"-Filled Finale

Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Pack on PDA During Vacation in Hawaii

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpse Into Family's Italian Vacation