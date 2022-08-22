Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to His and Ex Bridget Moynahan's "Beautiful" Son Jack

After his temporary absence from the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram and shared a special message for his oldest son he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady's birthday tribute to his oldest son is a total touchdown.

On Aug. 22, the NFL quarterback celebrated Jack's birthday on Instagram with a new photo post that proved kids grow up so fast.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Tom wrote in the post alongside of photo of his son—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—posing on a golf course. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

Jack also proved he has an eye for style in his golf outfit, which consisted of a floral button-down, white pants and matching shoes. Perhaps he's watching Dad work on his fashion line Brady?

Gisele Bündchen also shared a heartfelt message to her stepson on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jack posing with his siblings Ben, 12, and Vivian, 9. 

"Happy birthday sweetest Jack!!" she captioned the pic. "15 looks great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo."

Tom's birthday post comes just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to the field after temporarily stepping away from the NFL.

On Aug. 11, Tom missed the team's practice for undisclosed reasons, with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirming he would be absent for a brief period. Tom later returned to the field on Aug. 22, according to ESPN

"Tom has been excused today. He'll be taking—he'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee," coach Todd told reporters per NBC Sports on Aug. 11, referring to the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. "He's going to deal with some personal things."

"This is something we talked about before training camp started," he continued. "We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games."

Tom announced his retirement from football in February, but later revealed he had a change of heart a month later. "I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote on March 13. "That time will come. But it's not now."

And while football remains a huge priority in his life, so does family. See some of his best moments with his kids below

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Happy Birthday, Jack

Gisele Bündchen shared this family photo on Instagram on Tom's son Jack's 14th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

While wearing his Christopher Cloos x Brady sunglasses, Tom celebrates his Super Bowl win with daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
V for Victory

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay quarterback celebrated with his daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Family Man

Quarterback Tom Brady snuggled with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex Bridget Moynahan), Vivian Brady, and Benjamin Brady in this adorable photo snapped by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, on Father's Day.

Instagram
Quarterback In Training

Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."

Instagram
XOXO

Bündchen shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Brady giving his son a kiss on the forehead.

Instagram
The Whole Team

The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.

Instagram
Clowning Around

Brady lurked as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Daddy's Little Girl

As Brady geared up for another football season, he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Instagram
Horsing Around

In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Instagram
Goofballs

Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben. 

Instagram
Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has seven Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Instagram
Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Vs Time/Facebook
Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Instagram
Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family, complete with burger time and selfies.

Instagram
Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Instagram
Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Bündchen and oldest son Jack, second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017 writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Instagram
Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Instagram
Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Instagram
Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football. 

Instagram
Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Instagram
Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Instagram
Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Instagram
Fan Club

Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Instagram
Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

