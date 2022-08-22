Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to His and Ex Bridget Moynahan's "Beautiful" Son Jack

Tom Brady's birthday tribute to his oldest son is a total touchdown.
On Aug. 22, the NFL quarterback celebrated Jack's birthday on Instagram with a new photo post that proved kids grow up so fast.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Tom wrote in the post alongside of photo of his son—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—posing on a golf course. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."
Jack also proved he has an eye for style in his golf outfit, which consisted of a floral button-down, white pants and matching shoes. Perhaps he's watching Dad work on his fashion line Brady?
Gisele Bündchen also shared a heartfelt message to her stepson on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jack posing with his siblings Ben, 12, and Vivian, 9.
"Happy birthday sweetest Jack!!" she captioned the pic. "15 looks great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo."
Tom's birthday post comes just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to the field after temporarily stepping away from the NFL.
On Aug. 11, Tom missed the team's practice for undisclosed reasons, with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirming he would be absent for a brief period. Tom later returned to the field on Aug. 22, according to ESPN.
"Tom has been excused today. He'll be taking—he'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee," coach Todd told reporters per NBC Sports on Aug. 11, referring to the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. "He's going to deal with some personal things."
"This is something we talked about before training camp started," he continued. "We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games."
Tom announced his retirement from football in February, but later revealed he had a change of heart a month later. "I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote on March 13. "That time will come. But it's not now."
And while football remains a huge priority in his life, so does family. See some of his best moments with his kids below.