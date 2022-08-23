Everything I Know About Love’s Emma Appleton Is Ready for the Rom-Com Revolution

Watch : Emma Appleton on Everything I Know About Love's Friendships & Heartbreak

Behind every romantic-comedy protagonist is their trusty sidekick.

The rom-com formula has long relied on this archetypal character to guide its leading lady along the road to true love. They often provide funny anecdotes, inspirational advice, and a shoulder to cry on, but for the most part, they don't exist outside of this supportive role—even when their relationship with the main character is by far the strongest of the entire film.

Insert Everything I Know About Love, Peacock's new series that takes this blueprint and flips it on its head. Following the arc of a deep friendship as a traditional rom-com might, the show—inspired by Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name—chronicles the formation and enduring existence of two 20-somethings' platonic relationship.

On one end is the practical Birdy (Bel Powley), and on the other is wild-child Maggie (Emma Appleton), the latter of which told E! News she was thrilled to take on the refreshing project. "I've never done something where the main love story is a friendship," Emma said. "I think they always get the backseat treatment for a romantic relationship being front and center, but I think it makes you realize that there is so much romance in friendships and especially being in your early 20s, your longest relationships have been with your friends and so it's so nice to just pay attention to that and pay respect to it."