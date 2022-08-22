RHOP’s Robyn and Juan Dixon Just Took a Major Step Toward Getting Re-Married

Watch : RHOP's Karen Huger Dishes on New Special & Succession Plan

Robyn Dixon, bride to be?

Seems so, as The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her longtime partner Juan Dixon obtained a marriage license on Aug. 18, E! News can confirm.

The pair got engaged in 2019, with the former NBA player's romantic proposal playing out on the Bravo show's season five finale a year later. Robyn has been candid about both the highs and lows of their relationship throughout her time on RHOP, first opening up about their admittedly unconventional arrangement in season one.

As the Reasonably Shady host explained on the show, she and Juan had actually been married before. They said "I do" in July 2005, and went on to have two children—Corey, 14, and Carter, 12—but ultimately divorced in 2012.

Despite no longer being married, Robyn and Juan continued to live together under the same roof as they raised their sons. Over the years on RHOP, they worked through their issues and eventually reignited their romance.