Hailey Bieber Makes a Case for Wearing Cargo Pants With Cool Y2K Look

Hailey Bieber continues to master the art of Y2K fashion.
The model proved once again why she's a total trendsetter after dressing up in a nostalgic ensemble to celebrate her niece Iris' second birthday on Aug. 19.
For the special occasion, Hailey sported a blue floral spaghetti strap top and loose-fitted beige cargo pants—a look that dominated the late '90s and early aughts. She accessorized with chunky white sneakers, clear blush sunglasses and a pink checkered claw clip, which gave the entire look a Y2K vibe.
"there's a little princess who had a birthday party today," Hailey captioned her post, alongside a series of candid photos from the party.
In one snapshot, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who wore bright yellow pants and a white trucker hat, flashed wide smiles and they adorably held up the birthday girl.
Another image showcased Hailey in total aunt mode as she sweetly carried her niece, who is the daughter of her older sister Alaia Baldwin.
In recent weeks, Hailey and Justin have showcased their fabulous style. The couple turned heads with their fall-ready fashion during a date night on Aug. 17. at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old looked effortlessly sophisticated wearing a curve-hugging long-sleeve dress paired with knee-high boots and sunglasses. Justin opted for a head to toe corduroy outfit from his Drew House fashion label.
Hailey revealed that she and the 28-year-old singer aren't only in sync when it comes to style. The Rhode Skin founder shared insight into their four-year marriage and how Justin is always going to be "the person that I wanna be rushing back to."
"I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out," she told Harper's Bazaar for its September ICONS covers issue. "And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."
"At the end of the day," she continued, "he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."
While the lovebirds aren't bringing kids into the picture just yet, it's clear they both know how to be stylish at children's birthday party!