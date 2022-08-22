See Elizabeth Olsen's Take on Candy Montgomery in First Look at Love and Death

Elizabeth Olsen is picking up the axe.
HBO Max has released the first look at new miniseries Love and Death, which retells the chilling true story of accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery.
Based on the real-life story of a Texas housewife, the show is set to follow Olsen's Montgomery as she begins an affair with her neighbor, Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons), and ultimately kills his wife Betty (Lily Rabe).
In the preview, Olsen's Montgomery approaches Gore on the street as his wife watches.
"I'm very attracted to you," she propositions him. "Would you be interested in having an affair?"
The show's logline teases its bloody ending, reading that Love and Death focuses on "two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe." Plus, the Love and Death team has some experience with bringing mysteries to life—David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies wrote and executive produced the show.
Hulu first took on the on-screen story of Candy Montgomery with its limited series Candy, which premiered in May 2022. Jessica Biel starred as the titular character and Melanie Lynskey played the role of the murdered Betty Gore.
Candy writer Robin Veith wasn't worried about the dueling adaptations. "The thing about this story is there's like 100 ways to tell this story," she told The Hollywood Reporter in May. "I just love different perspectives, so I'm very excited for what they're doing."
The first look, released during August 21's House of the Dragon premiere, comes during a larger preview of HBO Max's upcoming content. The teaser includes a peek at the upcoming season of The White Lotus and confirmation that the next season of And Just Like That… will premiere in 2023.
Love and Death will premiere in 2023.