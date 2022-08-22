Ferris Bueller's Day Off Sequel Is Happening—With a Twist

Watch : Bullet Train, Elvis, Easter Sunday -- Must-See Summer Movies!

Get ready for a joy ride you'll never forget.

E! News can confirm Paramount Pictures is developing a sequel to the hit 1986 movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off—but don't expect any more shenanigans from Ferris (Matthew Broderick) or Cameron (Alan Ruck).

Instead, the new movie, titled Sam and Victor's Day Off, will center on the valets, originally played by Richard Edson and Larry "Flash" Jenkins, who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari for a joy ride through the streets of Chicago.

The valets, who were unnamed in the O.G. film, racked up a lot of miles on the prized car, causing Cameron to truly lose his s--t. He and Ferris tried to cover up their wrongdoing by naively putting the car in reverse, but Cameron got so mad, he kicked the car sending it crashing through the glass garage into the woods below.

Now, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, the producers of Netflix's Cobra Kai, are imagining what the valets did to put so many miles on the car.