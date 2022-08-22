Indiana State University Football Players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks Killed in Car Accident

Indiana State University football players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, along with student Jayden Musili, died on Aug. 21 after a one-car collision. See the words shared by school officials.

By Kisha Forde Aug 22, 2022 6:21 PMTags
FootballCelebritiesSchool
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Indiana State University is mourning the tragic loss of three students.

Football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, along with fellow student Jayden Musili, were killed on Aug. 21 after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Riley, IN. According to police, there were a total of five people in the car. ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were rushed to the hospital and are currently out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.

Musili, 19, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, IN, became an ISU student this year and was a student enrolled in the Pathway to Blue program, a bridge program between Ivy Tech Community College and ISU. Eubanks, 18, a freshman from Waukegan, Ill., and VanHooser, 19, a freshman from Liberty Township, OH, were part of the ISU Sycamores football program.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement issued Aug. 22. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Added Curtis, "The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

Indiana State Athletics

Trending Stories

1

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

2

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

3

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

Director of the Pathway to Blue program, Sadé Walker, remembers Musili as a hard worker with a positive attitude. "His smile was infectious," Walker shared in a statement. "He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore." 

Sherard Clinkscales, the school's director of athletics, shared that his heart was "broken at the loss of these three souls." His statement continued, "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."  

ISU student athletes gathered at the football team's home venue, Memorial Stadium, on the night of Aug. 21 to mourn the tragedy, with the team forgoing practice the following day.

Trending Stories

1

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

2

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

3

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

4

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

5

Love Island U.K. Host Announces She's Exiting the Series

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green's Split "Surprised" Craig Conover

Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Your First Look at Milo Ventimiglia's Sauvé New Role

Exclusive

House of the Dragon Stars Tease "Dread"-Filled Finale

Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Pack on PDA During Vacation in Hawaii

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpse Into Family's Italian Vacation