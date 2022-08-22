Indiana State University Football Players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks Killed in Car Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Indiana State University is mourning the tragic loss of three students.

Football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, along with fellow student Jayden Musili, were killed on Aug. 21 after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Riley, IN. According to police, there were a total of five people in the car. ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were rushed to the hospital and are currently out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.

Musili, 19, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, IN, became an ISU student this year and was a student enrolled in the Pathway to Blue program, a bridge program between Ivy Tech Community College and ISU. Eubanks, 18, a freshman from Waukegan, Ill., and VanHooser, 19, a freshman from Liberty Township, OH, were part of the ISU Sycamores football program.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement issued Aug. 22. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved."