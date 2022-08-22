Kendall Jenner Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser

Watch : You HAVE to See Kendall Jenner's Robot Bartender

Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family.

Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, "There's just no changing it."

Elsewhere in the 15 second teaser, Kim Kardashian says, "I've always wanted people to see who I really am."

In the past, Kendall has gotten candid about her ongoing struggle with anxiety. The model revealed how she practices self care and keeps her insomnia at bay in an interview with Vogue last week.

"I like to wind down in the evenings," the 26-year-old told the outlet in a story published Aug. 19. "I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal."