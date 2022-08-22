Scott Disick Involved in Solo Car Accident Near Home in Calabasas

Watch : Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Scott Disick experienced a frightening ride on the roads this weekend.

The Kardashians star was involved in a car accident, which fortunately left him with only minor injuries, according to a police statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles County police confirmed to E! News that a solo vehicle traffic collision involving a 2020 Lamborghini occurred Aug. 21 around 2:30 p.m. While authorities noted that speed was a possible factor in the crash, they also shared that alcohol was not a factor. The driver suffered a small cut to his forehead, but declined medical treatment, police said.

In photos of the incident obtained by TMZ, it appears Scott crashed into a mailbox in a Calabasas, Calif., neighborhood. His Lamborghini was later towed from the scene after suffering visible damage.

E! News has reached out to Scott's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

Scott has been spotted out and about all over Los Angeles in recent days. Earlier in the week, the Talentless founder headed to Nobu in Malibu, Calif., for dinner with a mystery woman. A few days later, on Aug. 20, he enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly Stewart.