Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign Disick Are Total Twins in Cute Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a pool day with Reign Disick, sharing photos of the two making silly faces and looking identical to each other.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account

Kourtney Kardashian's latest post will have you doing a double take!

The Kardashians star posted a series of adorable selfies with 7-year-old son Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as they enjoyed a fun-filled pool day. In the Aug. 21 Instagram, Kourtney and Reign stuck several poses in the water, with each one making silly faces at the camera.

In fact, the mother-son duo looked identical—not just with their expressions but with their facial features.

"Happy Sunday!" the Poosh founder captioned her message. "xo, Kourtney and Reign."

Fans expressed how heartwarming the candid snapshots were, with reality TV star Brittny Gastineau commenting on Kourtney and Reign's similarities, writing, "Omg TWIN."

Others pointed out how big Reign appeared to be in the photos.

"Reign has grown so much. It really is cool to see all the wonderful Kardashian/Jenner kids grow up," one fan replied, with someone else adding, "oh my gosh, Reign is getting so big."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lakeside Family Vacation

Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian kept her comments simple, sharing three red heart emojis.

Kourtney's sweet moment with Reign comes a month after she fiercely defended her eldest son Mason Disick about his alleged social media accounts. 

Last month, an Instagram account claiming to be the 12-year-old posted that Kourtney's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was getting married to Travis Scott soon after she had a night out with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe.

Kourtney immediately shut down the rumors and set the record straight about Mason.

"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday," Kourtney tweeted on July 21. "After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

However, Kourtney's photos of her and Reign? Now, those are 100 percent real!

