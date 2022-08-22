Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee Calls Ex Deepti Vempati a "Clout Chaser"

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams

The drama outside the pods continues.

Love Is Blind's Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee shared how he really feels about his ex Deepti Vempati in a post shared to Instagram Stories Aug. 21.

Shake and Deepti got engaged on season two of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February, but the romance they formed inside the pods didn't last very long. During the show, Shake repeatedly expressed how he wasn't physically attracted to Deepti and criticized her appearance. At their wedding on the season finale, Deepti left Shake at the altar, telling him she's "choosing myself."

Shake received backlash from viewers and castmates for his comments, which were discussed during the reunion that aired in March. But in his latest Instagram post, he alleged he and his co-stars weren't always at odds and shared a photo of him and Deepti smiling for a selfie that he claimed was taken months after their split.

"Taken October 2021—over 4 months after she 'chose herself,'" Shake wrote. "The smear campaign didn't begin until I was identified as the villain of season 2. I don't use the term clout chaser lightly but there is no bigger one from my cast."