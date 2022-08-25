How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

The 2022 MTV VMAs are just days away. Find out how you can watch the live show online and on TV below.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 25, 2022 3:00 AMTags
TVRed CarpetMusicAwardsMTVCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

One of music's biggest nights is almost here!

The 2022 MTV VMAs are set to go down this weekend—and E! News has everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated night, including which stars will hit the stage and which celebrities will go head-to-head to win the iconic gold-plated moonperson. 

If this year's show is anything like the previous VMAs, we are sure to be in for a ton of surprises.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs and when do they start?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where will the 2022 MTV VMAs be held?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will return to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark this year. The ceremony was previously held in the Garden State in 2019 and was hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, however, last year's event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

photos
All the Couples You Forgot Attended the MTV VMAs

How can you watch this year's MTV VMAs?

The 2022 VMAs will air live simultaneously on multiple channels, including ​​MTV, VH1, Paramount Network, MTV2, BET, BET Her, CMT, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Logo, Pop, TV Land and the CW.

You can also catch the show through a live stream on MTV.com.

Who is hosting the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be hosted by Nicki MinajLL Cool J and Jack Harlow, taking a more unique approach from having one traditional host, as seen in previous years. 

Angela Weiss / AFP

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

3

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

Who is nominated for the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most 2022 MTV VMAs nominations with eight nods each, while DrakeKendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X closely follow behind with seven nods each. Additionally, Billie Eilish is nominated in six categories, while Lizzo, Future, BTSThe Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift each have five nominations. 

Minaj is set to take home a gold-plated moonperson for the coveted 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award, which is awarded to artists in recognition of their "outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture," according to a press release from MTV. Past recipients of the award include Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott and more.

Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be awarded the prestigious Global Icon Award, which is given to "an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape," per MTV. Previous recipients of the Global Icon Award include U2, Eminem, Green Day, Foo Fighters and more. 

Find the full list of nominees here.

read
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow to Host the 2022 MTV VMAs

Who's performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Several stars will hit the VMAs stage to give epic performances, including Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J BalvinMarshmello KhalidPanic! at the Disco and Kane Brown.

Honorees Minaj and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also take the stage and perform.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

5

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the Series Ahead of Season 3

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Touch Down in Italy for Their Honeymoon

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

Demi Lovato Celebrates Birthday With Kristen Stewart & Paris Hilton

Shop Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Love Island

Exclusive

The Rings of Power: Morfydd Clark on Cate Blanchett's Influence

Ryan Dorsey Shares Pic of Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starting First Grade

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out on Verdict in Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit