Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos From the "Best Day" With Patrick and Daughter Sterling

Watch : NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Brittany Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes' biggest cheerleader.

The former soccer star shared a carousel of pictures of her family day with her husband and their 18-month-old daughter Sterling as they celebrated the NFL star being named as an inductee into his university's hall of fame.

"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today!" Brittany captioned the Aug. 20 Instagram post. "Just the best day."

In the photos, the family of three posed together on the Kansas City Chiefs' Geha Field during the announcement of the induction, in which the athlete will be added to Texas Tech's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame during a campus ceremony on Oct. 28.

Patrick rocked a white T-shirt with dark-colored jeans, while Brittany showed off her growing baby bump in a red midi dress, with a cropped jean jacket and white tennis shoes. Their daughter kept the team spirit going by wearing a pink Chiefs shirt with her dad's number on the front.

In May, Brittany and Patrick—who tied the knot in Hawaii in March—announced that they were expecting their second child together.