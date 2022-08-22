Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Attend New School After Family's Move to Windsor

Watch : Prince Harry & Prince William Honor Diana's 61st Birthday

Class is almost in session, and Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are getting ready to attend a new school.

In a press release shared with E! News on Aug. 22, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed that Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be attending a new school after the family moves to Windsor.

Starting September, the royal children will continue their studies at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

As the family embarks on their new life outside of London, the Duke and Duchess thanked George and Charlotte's former school in a statement, which read, "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values."