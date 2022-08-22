Travel Essentials Every New Mom Needs for a Stress-Free Trip

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even before I became a mom, traveling stressed me the f--k out. I was the person on the plane who'd rub Vick's VapoRub on their chest and roll a CBD-infused oil on my temples to relieve anxiety. So, when it was time to travel with my then four-month-old for the first time, my stress levels flew into hyperdrive (no pun intended).

What ended up calming me the most was that I set my expectations very low. Ironically, having the mindset that something was bound to happen made the experience enjoyable. For one, I was pleasantly surprised how we breezed through TSA—a rare occurrence! Of course, packing a number of handy baby gear and a few fun mom items helped tremendously.

I'm breaking down the products that came in clutch on the plane ride, during our trip and beyond.