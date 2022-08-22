Kendall Jenner Shares How She Prevents Anxiety From Keeping Her Up at Night

Kendall noted that most times, she finds herself anxious over situations that are out of her control. "If something isn't going the way I planned, I freak out," she continued. "Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere."

Explaining that she has been suffering from "debilitating anxiety," Kendall also shared the direct affect her struggle has had on her sleep.

"I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks," she continued. "Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible; it's hard to name one thing."

Kendall, who in addition to starring alongside her sisters on TV, has also seen a notable career as a runway and print model, which as she revealed to Vogue in 2021, added another layer of stress. "I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said. "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."