Why TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira's New Sunglasses Collection Is a Full Circle Moment

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is entering the fashion space in full force.

E! News can exclusively reveal the beauty influencer partnered with dime Optics on a new sunglasses collection. The Mikayla Jane collaboration, which features nine bold sunnies, marks a meaningful accomplishment for the social media star.

"I haven't really talked about this, when I began this career two years ago, I didn't have a lot of money," she tells E! News. "I didn't even own a pair of sunglasses because I couldn't afford it."

Mikayla recalls, "One of the first things I bought when I got my first influencer paycheck was a pair of sunglasses from Target."

This full circle moment, Mikayla said, is unbelievable.

"The fact that I went from having no sunglasses because I couldn't afford them," she added, "to having my own collection that is absolutely insane to me."

According to Mikayla, her collaboration with the brand has been a year in the making.