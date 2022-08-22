See the First Photo From Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson shares new details about Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery, which will see the return of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

Benoit Blanc is on the case.

Netflix shared the first photo from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Aug. 22, showing Edward NortonKathryn HahnJanelle MonaeMadelyn ClineLeslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista gathered around a table as they're interrogated by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

So how did the group find themselves being questioned by Blanc, a suave, southern detective? Here's what Netflix revealed: "When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise."

While the first film approached the murder of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) through the perspective of the suspects, director Rian Johnson told Netflix's Tudum that the sequel will be told through Blanc's inquisitive gaze. As Johnson put it, "We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."

Blanc is the only returning character from the first film, which starred Chris Evans, Ana de ArmasToni Collette, Jamie Lee CurtisKatherine LangfordMichael ShannonDon Johnson and more. 

The Glass Onion director said he approaches casting the way he would "throwing a dinner party."

"You try and invite people that you like," he explained. "But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath."

And fortunately for us viewers, the dice landed just right. "Luckily," Rian said, "we got a great group that really meshed."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres globally on Netflix Dec. 23.

