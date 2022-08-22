The Idol Introduces Ensemble Cast in Gritty New Teaser

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are joined by Dan Levy, Troye Sivan and more in the upcoming HBO series The Idol.

Get ready to meet your new idols.

HBO released the second teaser for The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol, co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson. The preview gives viewers the first look at the ensemble cast, which includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Late actress Anne Heche, who died Aug. 5, also stars, though she did not appear in the teaser.

The sneak peek is a gritty look at the upcoming series, which centers on "a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult [The Weeknd], who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol [Depp]," according to HBO.

The pop star is aided by Adams and Levy's characters, who watch over a risqué dance rehearsal. As the group thrusts and gyrates, Adams says, "That's sex. That's what we're selling." 

The new series marks The Weeknd's second acting gig. He previously played a version of himself in Adam Sandler's 2019 movie Uncut Gems.

The preview of The Idol's star-studded cast adds to the excitement around the series. Earlier this year, the series underwent a creative shift, with director Amy Seimetz departing the project in April. At the time, HBO said in a statement, "The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series."

A premiere date hasn't been announced just yet, but we feel it coming soon.

