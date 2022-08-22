The Idol Introduces Ensemble Cast in Gritty New Teaser

Watch : The Weeknd's Tongue Skills, Ne-Yo Cheating Drama & Beyonce Reaction

Get ready to meet your new idols.

HBO released the second teaser for The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol, co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson. The preview gives viewers the first look at the ensemble cast, which includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Late actress Anne Heche, who died Aug. 5, also stars, though she did not appear in the teaser.

The sneak peek is a gritty look at the upcoming series, which centers on "a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult [The Weeknd], who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol [Depp]," according to HBO.

The pop star is aided by Adams and Levy's characters, who watch over a risqué dance rehearsal. As the group thrusts and gyrates, Adams says, "That's sex. That's what we're selling."