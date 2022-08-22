Priyanka Chopra Cuddles With Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl in Sweet New Photos

Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on motherhood, describing her bond with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as a "love like no other."
The actress shared a pair of photos of her and Nick Jonas' 7-month-old baby girl to Instagram Aug. 21. One of the sweet selfies showed Priyanka holding Malti in her arms while another featured her smiling at the child's tiny feet.
Priyanka, 40, and Nick, 29, welcomed Malti via surrogate in January. Since then, the Quantico alum and the singer have posted pictures of the little one celebrating her 6-month birthday, spending time with loved ones and wearing adorable outfits (although, they always shield Malti's face from the camera to protect her privacy).
While marking her first Mother's Day, Priyanka, who married Nick in 2018, shared that Malti spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before they were able to take her home. The Matrix Resurrections star reflected on her and the "Jealous" artist's first few months as parents in an Instagram post, alongside a family photo.
"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," Priyanka wrote in the May 8 post in part, "and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
She also included a sweet note to her husband, writing, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you."
The Jonas Brothers band member reposted the same message and family photo in his Mother's Day post to his wife, adding his own special shout-out to Priyanka.
"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," Nick wrote. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother."
A source told E! News earlier this summer that "Priyanka is very organized" and "knows all the tips and tricks to take care of" Malti. And overall, it seems like Priyanka, Nick and Malti are loving life as a family of three.
"Priyanka and Nick are great," another source told E! News last month. "They really are a very happy couple just thriving, having fun and still living their lives. They work hard, do business, host social events and take care of Malti."