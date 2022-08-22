How Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Honored Son Zuma on His 14th Birthday

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale officially have a 14-year-old on their hands.
On Aug. 21, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a carousel of pictures of her and her ex-husband's son Zuma in honor of his 14th birthday, captioning the Instagram post, "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!!"
In the post, Gwen shared pictures of Zuma when he was an infant and a photo of her making a kissy face at him as a teenager. She also posted a flick of his massive birthday cake, which was covered with M&Ms, donuts, candy bars and chocolate icing.
Gavin—who also shares sons Kingston, 16, and Apollo, 8, with Gwen—posted a tribute of his own in commemoration of his son's special day.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA," he captioned a photo of the teen smiling in a tie dye shirt. "my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. i love everything about you. a magical boy indeed. layers on layers. so happy you're mine."
The Bush singer joked that Zuma made him "fall in like" with baseball, adding, "YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. and you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph. you're amazing. we are gonna celebrate hard. because that's how we roll."
Though Gwen has moved on from her relationship with Gavin, her husband, Blake Shelton, has built a great relationship with her three sons.
"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," the country singer shared in an interview during the Country Radio Seminar in February. "And every day, I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."