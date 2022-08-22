Authorities Working to Identify Body Found By YouTubers Searching for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Nevada police are working to identify if the body that Adventures With Purpose, a Search & Recovery Dive Team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones, claims to have found belongs to Kiely Rodni, a teen who had been missing for more than two weeks.

The Nevada County Sherriff's Office confirmed that a vehicle and body were found submerged underwater in the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, Calif. near the campground where Rodni was last seen.

"This afternoon, we were notified by volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir," authorities shared on Facebook Aug. 21. "The Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office, FBI and allied agencies are at the scene to investigate the findings."

However, the police say the identity of the victim has not been confirmed and they will be hosting a press conference on Aug. 22 to update everyone with more information.