Authorities Working to Identify Body Found By YouTubers Searching for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

Nevada police are working to identify if the body that Adventures With Purpose, a Search & Recovery Dive Team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones, claims to have found belongs to Kiely Rodni, a teen who had been missing for more than two weeks.
The Nevada County Sherriff's Office confirmed that a vehicle and body were found submerged underwater in the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, Calif. near the campground where Rodni was last seen.
"This afternoon, we were notified by volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir," authorities shared on Facebook Aug. 21. "The Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office, FBI and allied agencies are at the scene to investigate the findings."
However, the police say the identity of the victim has not been confirmed and they will be hosting a press conference on Aug. 22 to update everyone with more information.
On Aug. 6, Rodni, 16, mysteriously disappeared from a high school graduation party at a Prosser Family Campground. She was last seen around 12:30 a.m. at the event.
According to authorities, Rodni texted her mom that she was on the way home, however, her close friend, Sami Smith, told Fox News that she had been "partying" with Rodni, who Smith said was "too drunk to drive."
On Aug. 21, Adventures With Purpose—whose YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers—announced that they believe to have found Rodni's vehicle and body submerged underwater.
"WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI," the group wrote on Facebook. "Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family Notified. Law Enforcement on their way."
E! News has reached out to Adventure With Purpose but has not heard back yet.